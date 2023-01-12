Between her role in Glass Onion, new music on the way, and topless birthday party, Janelle Monáe is on top of the world right now. Another thing she’s on top of is managing her social media usage, thanks to self-imposed rules like staying off it while she’s ovulating.

Towards the end of her The Late Show interview last night (January 11), Stephen Colbert noted that Monáe recently shared an oft-cited David Bowie quote on social media: “If you feel safe in the area you’re working in, you’re not working in the right area. Always go a little further into the water than you feel you’re capable of being in. Go a little bit out of your depth. And when you don’t feel that your feet are quite touching the bottom, you’re just about in the right place to do something exciting.”

Colbert then asked Monáe if she leaves other notes for herself, so she pulled out her phone and went through a few. They included, “Do not go on social media during ovulation” (which was not explained further), “Just because you can say something, doesn’t mean you should say it,” and, “I have the power to say no.”

Watch Monáe’s Colbert interview above and below.