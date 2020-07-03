In recent years, a brighter light has been shined on the idea that women in rap aren’t treated the same way men are. In some ways, though, things have started to turn around. Just halfway through 2019, for example, there were more female rappers on the Hot 100 chart than there were in any other year of the decade. That same year, Cardi B became the first solo female rapper to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album, with Invasion Of Privacy picking up the honor.

As far as Janelle Monáe is concerned, though, there is still progress to be made. She let her thoughts be known about the topic today, when she said she “really only ever [wants to] hear women rapping” and offered an explanation for that statement.

Monae tweeted, “I really only ever wanna hear women rapping. The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that sh*t too.” She then retweeted a response to her tweet, which reads, “I feel the same. Even the ‘woke’ male rappers have a lot of misogynistic lyrics.” Monáe continued, “Women (black women inparticular) have been betrayed by the majority of men for far too long. The systems that enable Patriarchy and abusers of power are burning. Either bring gasoline or burn with them.” She then added, “Y’all can’t wait to call women every b*tch, hoe, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and through out music history. Misogny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create misogny, y’all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT.”

Monáe has recently voiced her opinions on other pertinent goings-on as well, like when she and other artists spoke out against the Buffalo police officers who shoved an elderly man to the ground.

