The recently announced nominations for the upcoming 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards include a very big name from the music world that is rarely associated with TV. Jay-Z, who prefers to operate from behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera, is nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna alongside Hamish Hamilton. The special is also nominated for Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Variety Special (Live), and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special.

The other nominees Jay finds himself up against include Paul Miller for Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love, Joel Gallen for Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Glenn Weiss for the Oscars, and Linda Mendoza for Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer. It’s Jay’s second nomination for an Emmy; he was nominated as Outstanding Executive Producer/Performer in 2015 for the HBO concert film, Beyonce And JAY Z On The Run.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was incredibly successful, reportedly bringing in more viewers than the game itself. The show was notable for revealing Rihanna’s second pregnancy.

The Emmys were originally planned for September 18, but with the ongoing WGA strike — and the impending strike by the SAG — that date will most likely change.