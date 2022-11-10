It’s been almost twenty years since Jay-Z and Nas settled their infamous beef, but fans still think there may be tension between the two OG New York rappers.

Earlier this week, Jay-Z posed with his enormous collection of Grammys accumulated over his nearly three-decade career. Some fans feel like the Brooklyn rapper may be trying to take away attention from Nas’s upcoming album, King’s Disease III, which will be released on Friday, November 11.

“We know Nas dropping when this happens,” one person tweeted.

We know Nas dropping when this happens.💀😭 https://t.co/cFV9qRN7Ak — Kratos (@PanasheBB) November 10, 2022

Some fans even suggested that Jay-Z has been haunted by their former beef and unable to move on. “Nas dead be having man’s anxed,” another person wrote. “Only L in his career he haunting him.”

Nas dead be having man’s anxed. Only L in his career he haunting him https://t.co/vM1eVuFMKZ — C (@BoogieColin) November 10, 2022

Other fans joked that the rapper was attempting to make a “Grammy charcuterie board.”

Are those Grammy shark coochie boards? https://t.co/DdVEgWO84h — sheryl lee ralph’s emmy 🏆 (@JamaicanVibe) November 10, 2022

Jay-Z and Naz’s beef goes back to the late ’90s and resulted in one of the most significant hip-hip beefs in history, resulting in Jay-Z releasing “Takeover,” with Nas’s “Ether” following right after.