It’s been almost twenty years since Jay-Z and Nas settled their infamous beef, but fans still think there may be tension between the two OG New York rappers.
Earlier this week, Jay-Z posed with his enormous collection of Grammys accumulated over his nearly three-decade career. Some fans feel like the Brooklyn rapper may be trying to take away attention from Nas’s upcoming album, King’s Disease III, which will be released on Friday, November 11.
“We know Nas dropping when this happens,” one person tweeted.
Some fans even suggested that Jay-Z has been haunted by their former beef and unable to move on. “Nas dead be having man’s anxed,” another person wrote. “Only L in his career he haunting him.”
Other fans joked that the rapper was attempting to make a “Grammy charcuterie board.”
Jay-Z and Naz’s beef goes back to the late ’90s and resulted in one of the most significant hip-hip beefs in history, resulting in Jay-Z releasing “Takeover,” with Nas’s “Ether” following right after.
The “Hate Me Now” rapper’s forthcoming album, King’s Disease III, will be his fourth collaboration with Hit-Boy. Nas released the tracklist for the project on Wednesday via Twitter, saying, “11.11” with the hashtag #KD3.
