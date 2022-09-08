In June, Jay-Z launched The Bitcoin Academy which sought to inform residents of Marcy projects on financial literacy through courses focused on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The academy began in Marcy as that place is near and dear to Hov’s heart, being that that is where he grew up. As the inaugural class completed their courses this month, both the 4:44 artist and his co-founder, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, rewarded the graduates in a special way.

An update! At tonight’s graduation class, @sc and I offered each student a grant of $1,000 in bitcoin. Students can save, spend, or send their bitcoin however they choose to keep investing in themselves. Will continue updating this thread as time goes on… pic.twitter.com/xkzQc6sVux — jack (@jack) September 7, 2022

In a Wednesday (September 7) tweet, Dorsey proudly exclaimed “An update! At tonight’s graduation class, @sc and I offered each student a grant of $1,000 in bitcoin. Students can save, spend, or send their bitcoin however they choose to keep investing in themselves.” The tweet was accompanied by a photo of seven smiling graduates.

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey have plans to expand their program beyond the confines of Marcy Projects, as back in February 2021 they launched a $23 million Bitcoin fund with a focus on building teams in Africa and India. Their partnership also extends to Jay-Z’s streaming platform TIDAL, as last year the Roc Nation leader sold his majority stake in TIDAL to Dorsey’s Square Inc. for a reported $302 million.

Check out Jack Dorsey’s tweet about his and Hov’s gift to their inaugural Bitcoin Academy graduates above.