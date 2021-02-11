Jay-Z is set to release his first song in a few months thanks to his “What It Feels Like” collaboration with Nipsey Hussle. The song appears on the upcoming Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack, which will be made available to fans on Friday. With that being said, it’s not the only project dropping on Friday involving the 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee. According to Robin Thicke, he also helped to finalize, On Earth, And In Heaven, his first album in over six years.

“Because I didn’t have Andre [Harrell] to help me with the final tracklisting, I reached out to Jay,” Thicke said during an interview on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music radio show. “And I said, ‘Hey, I don’t have Andre. Would you mind stepping in this time to help me with the tracklisting?’ And Jay gave me the greatest A&R advice. Went through each track, sent me a little note about each track.”

He added that he sent Jay a few tracks that he felt would not appear on the final album. It resulted in the rapper telling him to follow his heart on the decision.

“That kinda sealed it for me,” he said. “‘Cause I needed one other opinion that I respected that much to give me that last sign that I wasn’t crazy.”

Earlier this year, Thicke shared the meaning behind the album’s title after sharing a trailer for it with fans. “When I saw the phrase On Earth, and in Heaven, I realized that’s what I’m singing about,” he said. “The people who aren’t here and the people who are here that made me who I am.”

You can watch the clip from the interview.