In December, The New York Post reported Jay-Z and Roc Nation had joined forces with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment, a “three-way partnership” aimed toward opening a casino in Times Square in New York City.

This morning, May 11, Roc Nation shared an open letter (buying ad space in multiple newspapers) making the case as to why their group should be granted the license to open their desired casino and their intent behind it.

According to Billboard, Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s group is competing with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Stefan Soloviev, and John Catsimatidis — all billionaires as well. The publication additionally noted that Roc Nation’s open letter “was placed in The New York Post, New York Daily News, and Amsterdam News.

