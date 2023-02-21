Grammy-nominated writer, producer, and DJ Jayda G may have grabbed music lovers’ attention thanks to a few high-profile dance remixes, including one of Taylor Swift’s chart-topping single “Anti-Hero.” Still, once you dive into her solo work, it is sure to keep you locked in. The Canadian but now-London-based musician’s forthcoming album, Guy, draws on her House music roots with a flare of disco, R&B, and soul music.

The album was named after her late father, William Richard Guy, who inspired the project.

“I wanted the album to be a blend of storytelling about the African American experience, death, grief, and understanding,” Jayda explained in a statement. She went on to add, “It’s about my dad and his story, and naturally, in part my story, too, but it’s also about so many people who wanted more for themselves and went on a search to find that. This album is just so much for people who have been oppressed and who have not had easy lives.”

Learn more about the album, co-produced with Jack Peñate, below.