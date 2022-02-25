Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales Tour got started last week, but it’s gotten off to a bumpy start. While the first show in Vancouver was cancelled because of local COVID safety measures, Sullivan played at Portland and Seattle stops, before laboring through a show in Oakland on Tuesday when she began to feel not so great. She cancelled last night’s show in Sacramento despite testing negative for COVID, because she was “feeling extremely under the weather,” saying on Twitter that she didn’t want to “give a subpar performance.”

Credit to Sullivan, who felt symptoms and started playing it safely from there. Because today, the “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer tweeted that she has indeed tested positive for COVID and is canceling tour dates for at least the next week. “I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you,” she said.

Tour update. This is really disappointing but we will figure it out. pic.twitter.com/bp1a0aLetx — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) February 25, 2022

This means that tomorrow’s show in LA, plus next week’s shows in Phoenix and Denver are likely canceled and perhaps more from there while she recovers. Sullivan said that ticket holders would be contacted via email about rescheduling. You can read her statement in full below and we wish her a speedy recovery.

