Teen music journalist Jazlyn Guerra — aka Jazzy’s World — has landed her fair share of big-name interviews. Over the last few years, she’s spoken with Jay-Z, J. Cole, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj, to name a few. But what happens when the burgeoning star reporter meets one of the personalities who paved the way for her particular brand of on-the-spot artist interviews?

Well, now we know, thanks to “Nardwuar vs. Jazzy,” in which the Human Serviette gets interviewed by — and interviews — the kid journalist, leading to one of the most wholesome discussions in the business. Jazzy even dresses up as Nardwuar, complete with his signature plaid pants and matching bonnet. Nardwuar actually credits the look to Sebastian Bach of the ’90s hard rock band Skid Row, who stole his skullcap one day.

The two journalists go back and forth about the craft and their origins, from Jazzy’s Panamanian roots to Nardwuar’s punk band, the Evaporators. And of course, Nardwuar lavishes Jazzy with lots of gifts, including unusual chip flavors, a J. Cole double LP, and more. Jazzy even sings a little of her own theme song (someone get her into the studio, immediately!).

You can watch the full interview above.