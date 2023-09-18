Jean Dawson And SZA Are Joining Forces For A Duet Titled ‘No SZNs’

The vault containing guest verses from “Snooze” singer SZA has gifted supporters with another gem. This time, one featuring her and multi-genre musician Jean Dawson, called “No SZNs,” will be going live on Friday, September 22.

“‘NO SZNS.’ (A duet by SZA & myself). 9/22/23. The official cover art by my favorite fine artist, Josh Brizuela,” wrote Dawson in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The cover art features a hand-drawn, faceless SZA silhouette sitting meditatively on top of a beast, seemingly symbolic of Dawson’s animalistic approach to his creative projects.

Fans chimed in, praising the artwork for its creativity. One even likened it to author Maurice Sendak’s characters in his children’s book Where The Wild Things Are.

Dawson initially teased the track in May on his official TikTok page. In the stanza shared online, you can hear him and SZA singing the lyrics, “In the spring, you can’t hear a thing / All the birds and bees (All the birds and bees) / Nobody think in the summertime (In the summertime) / People off the brink / In California, we ain’t got no seasons / All the same to me (All the same to me) / ‘Cause In the heat, like to press repeat / Every day is every day.”

Not much else is known about the record at this time. Fans will have to hold out until its official release to experience the song for themselves.