Jeezy’s Gritty ‘Mlk Blvd’ Video Subtly Indicts Corporate Greed In The Prison System

With all the new music that has come out since then, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that ATL trap rap pioneer Jeezy released his “final” album, TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman, this past August. That’s okay, because Jeezy is back with a reminder in the form of his gritty video for album single “MLK Blvd” with spiritual successor Meek Mill.

The video has a grainy, low-fi texture to it as it juxtaposes shots of Jeezy behind bars, rapping into a jail phone, with images of luxury watches and exterior shots of pristine skyscraper facades compared to those of the detention center, subtly pointing out how the million-dollar deals going down in one sometimes come at the expense of the inmates in the other. Strangely, Meek Mill’s verse has been replaced by a second verse from Jeezy, which may be the result of Meek’s recent incarceration and subsequent fight to overturn his original conviction.

Back in 2018, Jeezy called TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman his final album, saying, “It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album… come out every night [on his Cold Summer tour].” It makes sense; since the time Jeezy, T.I., and Gucci Mane first pioneered the heavy-synth early days of trap music, newcomers like Future, Young Thug, and their respective offshoots like Gunna and Lil Baby have transformed the sound and picked up the torch for street-certified, drugs-and-guns-style rap. Jeezy is clearly moving on to greener pastures, but making sure he goes out on his own terms.

Watch “MLK Blvd” above and listen to Jeezy’s final album here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.