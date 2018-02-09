Getty Image

2018 will make it 21 years since Jeff Buckley slipped under the surface of Wolf River Harbor in Memphis, Tennessee and lost his life at the tender age of 30. Though he only released one studio album in his time on this planet, the gorgeous, haunting Grace, his impact is still felt to this day by the myriad of singer-songwriters who’ve come along in his wake, citing his music as a prime influence for their own works. On May 29th, Buckley’s manager Dave Lory will give the singer’s fans one of the closest looks yet into his life and mind, telling his own story for the first time in a memoir titled Jeff Buckley From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye.

“I’ve never been able to tell it from my perspective before, nor have I participated in any of the books or interviews previously written,” Lory said in a press release. “Apart from a few select occasions, I have refused to talk about my time with this unique artist. I found it too painful, too raw to revisit, for decades, but now I’m ready to tell my side of his story and to share my memories of the artist who burned so bright for too short a time but left a mark that is finding more new, devoted fans with every passing year.”

In addition to his own memories, the book also comes with interviews with some of Buckley friends and collaborators like his best friend, Chris Dowd, his official photographer Merri Cyr, the producer of Grace Andy Wallace, and drummer Matt Johnson.

You can pre-order a copy of Jeff Buckley From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye. here.