After Nearly A Decade, Jennifer Lopez Is Finally Making Her Musical Comeback With ‘This Is Me… Now,’ A New Album

TwitterMusic News Editor

A couple days ago, Jennifer Lopez made some noise online when she set her social media profile pictures to blank images, an act that has become a clear indication that a musician has something new on the way. Indeed, that is the case: Today (November 25), Lopez announced that a new album, This Is Me… Now, is coming.

The project is an apparent follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then and will be her first album since 2014’s AKA. There is not yet an announced release date, but Lopez’s teaser video indicates it’s arriving in 2023.

Lopez previously said of the album, “This album is the most honest thing I have done, a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist. People think they know things about what happened to me along the way — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I.”

She also shared the project’s tracklist, so check that out below.

1. “This Is Me… Now ”
2. “To Be Yours ”
3. “Mad In Love ”
4. “Can’t Get Enough ”
5. “Rebound”
6. “Not. Going. Anywhere.”
7. “Dear Ben Pt. II”
8. “Hummingbird ”
9. “Hearts And Flowers ”
10. “Broken Like Me ”
11. “This Time Around ”
12. “Midnight Trip To Vegas”
13. “Greatest Love Story Never Told”

