It’s been a minute since Jenny Lewis has put out a new album: Her most recent effort, The Voyager, came out in 2014. The wheels are starting to turn on her next release, though: Earlier this month, Lewis revealed that a record was on the way, although she didn’t share much info about it. Now she’s pulled the curtain back some more: On The Line is set to be released on March 22 via Warner Bros., and she’s also shared the 11-song tracklist.

Additionally, Lewis also dropped a new single, “Red Bull & Hennessy.” The song has big time classic rock vibes, with hints of southern rock and/or country, and at times not sounding unlike the band Heart. In case the vintage rock feel wasn’t evident enough, there’s a nostalgic and ripping guitar solo during the last quarter of the song.

Listen to “Red Bull & Hennessy” above, and check out the On The Line tracklist below.

1. “Heads Gonna Roll”

2. “Wasted Youth”

3. “Red Bull & Hennessy”

4. “Hollywood Lawn”

5. “Do Si Do”

6. “Dogwood”

7. “Party Clown”

8. “Little White Dove”

9. “Taffy”

10. “On The Line”

11. “Rabbit Hole”

On The Line is out 3/22 via Warner Bros. Pre-order it here.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.