It’s been a minute since Jenny Lewis has put out a new album: Her most recent effort, The Voyager, came out in 2014. The wheels are starting to turn on her next release, though: Earlier this month, Lewis revealed that a record was on the way, although she didn’t share much info about it. Now she’s pulled the curtain back some more: On The Line is set to be released on March 22 via Warner Bros., and she’s also shared the 11-song tracklist.
Additionally, Lewis also dropped a new single, “Red Bull & Hennessy.” The song has big time classic rock vibes, with hints of southern rock and/or country, and at times not sounding unlike the band Heart. In case the vintage rock feel wasn’t evident enough, there’s a nostalgic and ripping guitar solo during the last quarter of the song.
Listen to “Red Bull & Hennessy” above, and check out the On The Line tracklist below.
1. “Heads Gonna Roll”
2. “Wasted Youth”
3. “Red Bull & Hennessy”
4. “Hollywood Lawn”
5. “Do Si Do”
6. “Dogwood”
7. “Party Clown”
8. “Little White Dove”
9. “Taffy”
10. “On The Line”
11. “Rabbit Hole”
On The Line is out 3/22 via Warner Bros. Pre-order it here.
Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.
Join The Discussion: Log In With