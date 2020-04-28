A ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Confused Chaka Khan With An 1800s Warrior

Though the current pandemic has caused a reduction in the number of new Jeopardy episodes aired, there is still enough content to stay entertained. The show is mainly about testing one’s own trivia knowledge against savvy contestants, but it’s always a great pleasure when a question is widely far from being correct. That’s exactly what happened in last night’s episode when a contestant came close yet immensely far from having the correct question about a Zulu warrior.

Posed by host Alex Trebek, an answer tested contestants knowledge about the Zulu. “Here, as on each September 24, Zulus celebrate a holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the early 1800s,” Trebek said. The contestant Sarah accidentally referred to the legendary ten-time Grammy-winning singer when she responded with, “Who is Chaka Khan?” The contestant Matt then answered correctly (“Who is Shaka Zulu?”) and Sarah looked immediately remorseful as she realized how wrong her response was. While she was wrong about that particular question, Sarah actually went on to win the entire round.

This Jeopardy contestant is going viral after mistaking singer @ChakaKhan for an “early warrior leader of the 1800s.” pic.twitter.com/JUBVkNiDwU — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 28, 2020

This isn’t the first time a Jeopardy answer about a musician went viral. Recently, a clue about Lizzo had Trebek reciting a tone-deaf version of her hit song “Truth Hurts.” Before that, Trebek took a shot at doing an impression of Lil Jon’s signature catchphrase.

Watch a clip of the botched Jeopardy question above.

