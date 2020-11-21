For the past week, the music community has kept Jeremih in their prayers after his peers revealed the singer was “not doing good” after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The effects were so bad that the Chicago native was forced to check into a local hospital and was later placed in the intensive care unit. Thankfully, the singer’s family reportedly confirmed that he is no longer in the ICU. According to TMZ, Jeremih will now spend the next stage of recovery elsewhere in the hospital. Chicago’s Andrew Barber of Fakeshore Drive also confirmed the news in a tweet that said, “Jeremih is off the ventilator, out of ICU and has been transferred to a regular hospital room!!!”

Jeremih is off the ventilator, out of ICU and has been transferred to a regular hospital room!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 21, 2020

Prior to the latest news on Jeremih, his family put out a statement about his condition, which emphasized that “COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly.” They added, “Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.” They also thanked “everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers. The family believes in daily prayers to God,” adding, “A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through.”

(via TMZ)