Jessica Pratt’s New Single ‘Aeroplane’ Is Reflective And Otherworldly

Folk singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt is one of the most unique voices music. Pratt’s first album in four years, the highly anticipated Quiet Signs, is due out February 8 via Mexican Summer. Following gorgeous singles “Poly Blue” and “This Time Around,” Pratt has premiered another new track from the album at The Fader.

Like the previously released tracks, new song “Aeroplane” is warm and reflective. It makes a fitting final track for an album that Pratt calls her “most considered” and cohesive collection of work to date. In the song, Pratt thinks back on her life as she stares out an airplane window, the physical distance between her and the ground providing the space she needs to put things into perspective. Pratt says of the song:

“[‘Aeroplane’ is] the oldest song on the record. I wrote that melody years ago and decided to rework it. I had definitely toured some at that point, but the song was slightly prophetic because some of the things I talk about are so relevant to much of my life over the past few years. There’s an emotional inhalation that you get from being in such an enclosed space where the rule is that you don’t talk to anyone. I do a lot of important processing on airplanes because it’s the only time when you’re really cut off from the world.”

Listen to Jessica Pratt’s new song “Aeroplane” above. Her album Quiet Signs is due out February 8 via Mexican Summer. You can pre-order it here.