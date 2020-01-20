It was back in 2016 when Jessie Reyez — propelled by the success of her breakout hit, “Figures” — would emerge as R&B’s next up and coming artist. Since then the Canadian-born singer has delivered two projects, Kiddo and Being Human In Public, while collaborating with a number of well-know acts — Russ, Eminem, and Calvin Harris to name a few.

Shifting back to the present, the new year presents a new spotlight to step into and Reyez is gearing up to do just that. A tune that could only be found in a recent commercial for Secret that found her alongside actress Camila Mendes, Olympic Gold Medalist Swin Cash and more, Reyez recently shared the full song for fans. While the new song was more than enough for the time being, there was still more sharing to be done.

Reyez took to social media today to reveal that her upcoming debut album would be titled Before Love Came To Kill Us. The album is set to arrive on March 27. While possible features and other tidbits remain to be seen, it’s good to note that her debut album will arrive with ample time for fans to learn its entirely as she is slated to perform at April’s Coachella festival.

My debut album #BeforeLoveCameToKillUs Pre order it on Thursday pic.twitter.com/tQ8eDYl181 — Jessie Reyez (@Jessiereyez) January 20, 2020

To hear “No Sweat,” press play on the video above.

Before Love Came To Kill Us is out March 27 via FMLY.