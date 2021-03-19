In case you’ve been under a rock for the past few months, Bryson Tiller made his return to the music world and he hasn’t let his foot off the gas since he reappeared. His latest contribution comes in the form of a new remix to Ty Dolla Sign and Jhene Aiko’s “By Yourself” track. On the updated take, Bryson delivers an extra dose of support towards a woman in his life whose independence he admires.

At the end of last month, Bryson arrived with a deluxe reissue of his third album, Anniversary. The re-release saw five additions to the album and a feature from Big Sean, who appeared on “Still Yours” and joined Drake (“Outta Time“) as the only guest acts on the project. The Lousiville singer has also been active on the music video side of things. Since he released Anniversary last October, fans have received visuals for “Always Forever,” “Sorrows,” and “Like Clockwork.” He also updated his supporters on his next body of work, Serenity, which is set to be a versatile three-volume project.

The “Be Yourself” remix is the second remix of a Featuring Ty Dolla Sign that has dropped since the album was released. He previously called on YG, J Balvin, and Tyga to join him and Post Malone for a multilingual update to “Spicy.” Prior to that, Ty joined Tiesto for “The Business, Pt. II” and covered Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Listen to the remix in the video above.

Anniversary (Deluxe) is out now via RCA. Get it here.

