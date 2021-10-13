When Moneybagg Yo dropped his new album A Gangsta’s Pain in April, one of the fan-favorite standout songs was the Jhene Aiko-featuring “One Of Dem Nights.” A marked departure from much of Moneybagg’s existing oeuvre, the smooth, R&B-flavored track found Moneybagg sharing his X-rated fantasies alongside the bell-voiced singer. Now, six months out from the song’s initial release, Moneybagg shares the well-suited video for “One Of Dem Nights,” which sees the rapper mugging next to the singer, who also appears in miniature sitting atop the stove and a shelf in the trap house.

“One Of Dem Nights,” along with other hits like “Time Today,” “Hard For The Next,” and “Wockesha,” helped propel Moneybagg’s fourth album to a No. 1 debut, then keep it atop the Billboard albums chart two weeks later, where it returned after a huge streaming week. In addition to his own well-received singles, the Memphis native secured a number of high-profile features with names like Belly (“Zero Love“) and Meek Mill (“Hot“).

Meanwhile, Jhene Aiko celebrated the 10th anniversary of her debut mixtape, Sailing Soul(s), in March, then poked her head out for features on Ty Dolla Sign’s “By Yourself” and Swae Lee’s “In The Dark” from Marvel’s Shang-Chi.

Watch the video for “One Of Dem Nights” above.