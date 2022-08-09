Jim Carrey Initially Said No To Working With The Weeknd On ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd had a handful of collaborators on his latest album, Dawn FM, but perhaps the most important of them all was Jim Carrey, who does voice acting at various points throughout the project and helps move the narrative forward. While he ended up being a pivotal part of Dawn FM, Carrey says he initially turned down The Weeknd’s request to get on board.

Speaking with ET, Carrey said of The Weeknd and the album:

“He’s an incredible guy, an incredible artist, and a lovely person, and I feel very lucky to be his friend. He put it to me that he was doing this thing that was the radio station in purgatory, and I was like, ‘I love you, but I don’t want to do any work.’ And he said, ‘You know, you can just do it into your iPhone.’ Like, that it’s broadcast quality. And then I started waking up in the middle of the night, which is what happens with me: I wake in the middle of the night and I start spitting bars [laughs] of all things, for god’s sake. And to have our lives comes full-circle, because The Mask was the very first movie he ever saw and kind of inspired him to want to be in this thing, and boy, did he ever get in this thing.”

