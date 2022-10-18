This week on Fresh Pair, Harlem capo Jim Jones stops by to chop it up with Just Blaze and Katty Customs as they reveal another new custom pair of sneakers made just for the “We Fly High” rapper. As always, they ask him for a top five; this time, it’s top five most stylish rappers. Jim’s interesting answer includes not just one of his peers in Fabolous but also quite a few contemporary hitmakers.

Like previous Fresh Pair guests T.I., The Game, and Jadakiss, Jim Jones knows a thing or two about his top five subject. As a member of The Diplomats, Jones was known for being a trendsetter in the early 2000s; the group’s distinctive uniform became a street staple, leading to a lasting nostalgic fondness for their throwback jerseys, over-the-top patriotism, and overall in-your-face aesthetic.

Later, Jones became known as an independent star in his own right with albums such as On My Way to Church, Harlem: Diary Of A Summer, and Hustler’s P.O.M.E. (Product Of My Environment). Most recently, he released a pair of mixtapes earlier this year called Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends with DJ Drama and The Lobby Boyz with Maino.

Watch the exclusive clip above and check out the full episode of Fresh Pair with Jim Jones Wednesday at noon PT.