The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns this week with a slate of guests including Michael Shannon, Alex Cooper, Cailee Spaeny, Sylvester Stallone, and Bobby Flay. The musical guests include Depeche Mode, Bleachers, and Sheryl Crow. You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of October 30 – November 3 below.

Depheche Mode — Tuesday, October 31

After playing last Friday’s episode, the New Wave rockers will return this week for an encore performance. They’ve got three more singles from their new album Memento Mori to choose from, including “Ghosts Again,” “Speak To Me,” and “My Favourite Stranger.”

Bleachers — Wednesday, November 1

Bleachers’ “Modern Girl” has been out for a little over a month and their fans have been salivating for a new album. Jack Antonoff is also listed as an interview this week, so perhaps he’ll give those fans what they want and announce the band’s fourth studio album on the show. Antonoff recently celebrated a big win as the producer of Taylor Swift’s hit “Cruel Summer” as the song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week.