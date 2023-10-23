The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns this week with a slate of guests including Julius Randle, John Stamos, Cameron Diaz, Tim Grover, and more. The musical guests include Depeche Mode, Eslabon Armando, Jorja Smith, and Tyla. You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of October You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of October 23-27 below.

Tyla — Tuesday, October 24 The South African singer-songwriter will solidify her burgeoning presence stateside as she opens the week, presumably playing her July 2023 hit “Water.” “Water” made Tyla the first South African soloist to enter the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 since Hugh Masekela’s “Grazing in the Grass” 55 years ago. Eslabon Armado Feat. Gabito Ballesteros — Wednesday, October 25 Eslabon Armado is a Mexican-American regional Mexican group. They’ve got six studio albums under their belts, garnering two Billboard Music Awards, two Billboard Latin Music Awards, and two Latin American Music Awards. Their latest album Desvelado was released in April.