It looks like a new era of Joey Badass will soon be upon us. Tonight, the New York-bred rapper has shared his new single, “Fallin.'”

On “Fallin’,” Joey displays some of his singing chops over a smooth R&B track, as he expresses that he’s ready to give up his player ways for a special woman.

“I’m fallin’ for you / And I don’t wanna catch myself / No, I don’t wanna catch myself / And I don’t wanna catch myself,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

He continues, singing, “Comin’ down, I feel I’m comin’ down / This feels like summer now / I need you to love me now / Won’t you love me now?”

The accompanying visual feels like watching a moving portrait, as Joey is seen repeatedly falling into bed, and rose petals fall upon him.

Earlier this week, Joey teased his new era in an interview with Complex.

“I’m sharing a, I feel like, a new side of my artistry that my listeners haven’t heard yet,” he said. “I’ve been teasing [‘Fallin’] for a minute, but I’m singing a lot on this one.”

Joey Bada$$ is trying something new with his new single, 'Fallin' 🌹 pic.twitter.com/X1K8GK6YbU — Complex (@Complex) April 6, 2023

He also revealed that he originally planned that the song would entirely consist of him singing, however, he added in a rap verse on the bridge.

You can check out the video for “Fallin'” above.