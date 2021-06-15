For the past month, Chrissy Teigen has been in the dog house of the internet after drawing ire for past tweets in which she bullied Courtney Stodden. After maintaining and understandably quiet online presence since then, Teigen wrote a lengthy post about the situation yesterday, and husband John Legend has offered a reaction.

Legend shared Teigen’s post and added a caption of his own: He quoted a line from the post — “We are all more than our worst moments” — and appended four heart emojis.

“We are all more than our worst moments.” ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/d18m6DlGha — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 14, 2021

In the Medium post, Teigen addresses the “old awful (awful, awful) tweets” and the “crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past” she is experiencing. She also addresses Legend and her family, writing:

“John tells me almost every day how much our daughter Luna reminds him of me. Every day, I try to make sure she’s all the best parts of me, all the things I aspire to be all the time, but fail at sometimes. And we preach kindness to her and Miles every chance we get. Will they eventually realize there is some hypocrisy there? I certainly do. But I hope they recognize my evolution. My goal is to be so good that my kids will think this was all a fairy tale. Not the fake good. The good that has the best intentions, the good who wakes up wanting to make her friends, family, her team and fans as happy as possible. The good who will still f*ck up in front of the world but rarely, and never not growing only more good from it.”

She goes on to conclude, “We are all more than our worst moments. I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change. Phew. A lot, I know. Thanks for listening.”

Read the full post here.