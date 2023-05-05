Megyn Kelly often has a lot to say. She recently took to complaining about Chrissy Teigen, who attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with her husband John Legend on Saturday, April 29.

“She has, by my count, three minions following her — that’s minions in her view — following her, holding the dress or the train of her non-existent dress,” Kelly said on the SiriusXM podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, which premiered on Monday, May 1. “I can see underwear, okay? I can see London, I see France, I see Chrissy’s underpants, which nobody shows underpants at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

In a chat with a reporter for TMZ, Legend defends his wife. “Megyn, you know, she likes attention. She needs it after she got fired from Fox so she has to do what she’s gotta do to get attention.”

“She pissed all the conservatives off when she asked Trump a tough question so now she’s trying to figure out a way to win them back,” he continued. “That’s her attempt. She’s desperate.” He also added that “she can just shut up.” When asked about Teigen, he praised her, using descriptors like “down-to-earth” and “loving.”

It makes sense, considering Teigen once called Trump a “p*ssy-ass b*tch,” which Trump pressured Twitter to erase. She was also one of many users to publicly struggle with making blue check marks disappear during the whole verification fiasco, thanks to Elon Musk (she still has one to this day).