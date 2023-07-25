John Legend has unveiled his newest brand partnership. While he’s collaborated with companies like Axe, SK-II, Etsy, and more in the past, his latest business venture definitely takes a unique turn — into the land of Neopets.

What is a Neopet? Well, for those who didn’t play the early-2000s online video game, you could adopt creatures and play various games.

Legend’s role in the revival was announced during a reported Neopets Era Party at San Diego Comic Con recently, according to Pop Insider. He also shared his excitement for the project on social media.

“Excited to announce that I’m the new brand ambassador for @Neopets!” Legend posted. “My family and I have been long time fans of the game, and I can’t wait for you to experience it too. Looking forward to more adventures together!”

“You know the game. The classic pet game. It’s long been a favorite in our house. I can’t wait to share the joy and nostalgia with all of you,” he added in a video.

Excited to announce that I'm the new brand ambassador for @Neopets! My family and I have been long time fans of the game, and I can’t wait for you to experience it too. Looking forward to more adventures together! pic.twitter.com/c7umXvzjZ0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 22, 2023

Interestingly enough, Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, has also been a longtime lover of the game. She posted on Twitter back in 2018, pointing out how much she missed the Neopets.

I miss neopets — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 19, 2018

Check out Legend’s Neopets ambassador reveal video above.