Jon Batiste is back with a new single today. Ahead of his newly-announced sixth studio album, World Music Radio, Batiste has shared a groovy new track called “Calling Your Name.” Over a punchy, percussive beat, Batiste recalls a sweet love, as he delivers silky vocals between breezy harmonica drops.

This first taste of World Music Radio encapsulates the mood of the album, which came from a newfound sense of freedom Batiste had discovered within himself.

“I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before,” Batiste said in a statement.

World Music Radio will arrive later this summer and will boast collaborations with Lil Wayne, Lana Del Rey, Kenny G, Fireboy DML, JID, Camilo, NewJeans, and more.

You can see the visualizer for “Calling Your Name” above, and the World Music Radio album art and tracklist below.

1. “Hello, Billy Bob”

2. “Raindance” Feat. Native Soul

3. “Be Who You Are” Feat. JID, NewJeans, Camilo

4. “Worship”

5. “My Heart”

6. “Drink Water” Feat. Jon Bellion & Fireboy DML

7. “Calling Your Name”

8. “Clair De Lune” Feat. Kenny G

9. “Butterfly”

10. “17th Ward Prelude”

11. “Uneasy” Feat. Lil Wayne

12. “CALL NOW (504-305-8269)” Feat. Michael Batiste

13. “Chassol”

14. “BOOM FOR REAL”

15. “MOVEMENT 18′ (Heroes)”

16. “Master Power”

17. “Running Away” Feat. Leigh-Anne

18. “Goodbye, Billy Bob”

19. “White Space”

20. “Wherever You Are”

21. “Life Lesson” Feat. Lana Del Rey

World Music Radio is out 8/18 via Verve/Interscope. Find more information here.