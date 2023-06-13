Jonathan Wilson creatively pulls from everything around him. Whether he’s working with frequent collaborators such as Father John Misty or making something near and dear to him, such as his song, “There’s A Light,” nothing is left unexplored. On his latest single, “Charlie Parker,” off his forthcoming album Eat The Worm, the multi-instrumentalist channeled the tragic life story of another music legend.

Named after the late jazz pioneer Charlie ‘Bird’ Parker, the song explores the saxophonist’s tragic battle with drug and alcohol addiction. Throughout the song, Wilson taps into the darkness addicts cope with at their lowest points.

The second verse is the most piercing, as Wilson sang, “Well I guess I needed cheap thrill and long limousine / I hankered for whiskey and pretty ladies plenty / I hunkered right down, and I passed me around / I fell asleep under a Satanic spell / I wrestled with substance I struggled for fame /, But I came back singing this melody / Yes, I came back whistling a pretty melody / So said melody it will happen now.”

In a statement, Wilson discussed the inspiration behind the song, saying, “‘Charlie Parker’ is one of my favorite songs on Eat the Worm. It’s a fantastical and fictitious flight of fancy and fantasy. It also touches on the ups and downs of my life over the past decade as a touring musician and more. It’s filled with strings, horns, fuzzy guitars, tubular bells, and a few bebop elements as well, hence the name. In a way, ‘Charlie Parker’ encompasses what the new record is all about adventure, fidelity, and fun.”

Listen to the full track above. Check out Eat The Worm’s tracklist below.

“Marzipan” “Bonamossa” “Ol’ Father Time” “Hollywood Vape” “The Village Is Dead” “Wim Hof” “Lo And Behold” “Charlie Parker” “Hey Love” “Stud Ram” (vinyl exclusive) “B.F.F.” “East LA” “Ridin’ In A Jag”

Eat The Worm is out 9/8 via BMG. Find more information here.