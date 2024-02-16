Jordan Mackampa’s sophomore album Welcome Home, Kid! will be one to remember in 2024.

Through 14 songs, listeners will be whisked away on a soulful journey that is rejuvenating. Welcome Home, Kid! is the British-Congolese singer’s coming out party, and boy is it a good time. “Proud Of You” keeps you light on your feet with a giddy dance that’s a perfect match for the song’s fluttering piano keys and roaring trumpet. “Step By Step” and “Blaccjack The Mac” take you to church with glorious trumpets, lively drums, and the energy that only a family cookout can provide.

I’ll go out on a limb here and say Mackampa’s Welcome Home, Kid! will go down as one of 2024’s best R&B releases. Along with production that adds fuel to the spirit, Welcome Home, Kid! celebrates the moment that things start to make a little more sense. It captures the applause that comes when you’ve finally discovered your purpose after doing the nitty-gritty work to get there. In his second coming as an artist, Jordan is back home – at least in the figurative sense – where he belongs.

With Welcome Home, Kid! available in just a few hours, Uproxx caught up with Jordan Mackampa to talk about his early music memories, who he’d play on The Bear, and more for our Uproxx Music 20 Q&A.

What is your earliest memory of music?

My mum dancing in our kitchen and me clinging onto her legs as she moved.

Who inspired you to take music seriously?

My music and performing arts teachers.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?

I play few at the moment, I’d love to learn a horned instrument next like a trumpet, just need to find a quiet play to practice that doesn’t annoy my neighbours.

What was your first job?

I was the world’s worst door-to-door salesman, asking folks to give me their credit card details at the most inconvenient times of the day, in return for a £9.99 ‘Lovefilm’ subscription.

What is your most prized possession?

My hard drive.

What is your biggest fear?

Hahahaha, no way I’m sharing that on the internet.

Who is on your R&B afrobeats Mt. Rushmore?

Jazmine Sullivan, Miguel, Frank Ocean, Lianne La Havas.

You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!

First things first, I’m clearing all student debts everywhere and repurposing that money into affordable housing, healthcare & education systems, with a mandatory course on a selection of Bell Hook’s work. Secondly, I’m giving Palestine back to the Palestinians as well as every other country fighting for their freedom. Not long after that, I’m decriminalising sex work & any incarceration charges for marijuana. Lastly, I’d put together my dream show so I can watch Childish Gambino & Kirk Franklin go back to back.

What are your three most used emojis?

☠️🤎🥵.

What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?

Something with Ari Lennox or J. Cole.

If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?

The Bear, I could play Marcus’ brother or a new love interest for Sydney — I’m open to both.

Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?

Damson Idris, I feel like in an alternative universe somewhere we’re good friends who have discourse all the time, over where the best Jamaican food in London is.

Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.

Songs In The Key of Life isn’t Stevie Wonder’s best album.

What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?

“Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza” by Mac Miller. I love how instantly I’m trapped in that nostalgic feeling so quickly.