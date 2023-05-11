British singer Jorja Smith is best known for her lower-tempo, hazier songs but her latest single, “Little Things,” switches things up. Upping the tempo and incorporating elements of garage and Afrobeats, “Little Things” finds Smith revealing all the small actions and details that turn her on in a romantic partner.

In a statement about the new single, Smith said, “The song is pretty self-explanatory, I had a lil concoction – rum, ting and a magnum. When we started creating this song I was just imagining hearing this walking into a party and seeing someone I’d had my eye on. It’s fun!”

Meanwhile, the video, which depicts a series of connections being made at a party (with a cameo from Headie One), is “about finding the stylistic language that made sense,” according to director Bolade Banjo. The inspiration was “a snog with someone you’re crushing on… Speaking with Jorja about how she wanted to approach this it became apparent; ‘Little Things’ was within itself…”

“Little Things” is Jorja’s second new single of 2023 following “Try Me” and continues her comeback after an unplanned hiatus in the wake of the pandemic in 2020. Since then, she’s appeared on songs from Ibeyi, Brent Faiyaz, and her recently discovered cousin, FKA Twigs.

Watch Jorja Smith’s “Little Things” video above.