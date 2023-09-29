Monaleo makes her UPROXX Sessions debut this week with her new single “Crying On Your Birthday.” We also see the return of props, as Monaleo brings a party horn and hat to her session to really complement the theme of her song.

Flipping the well-known tune of “Happy Birthday To You,” Monaleo delivers what she calls “an empowerment song I wrote to denounce the stigma against all girls crying on their birthdays. Whether it be because your man didn’t do what he was supposed to, the plans aren’t going right, your outfit didn’t come in. Whatever it is that’s causing you not to enjoy the only day that’s supposed to be about you, shake it off! ‘Crying On Your Birthday’ is a fun, hype song to play on your birthday or any day that you aren’t feeling like the amazing woman that you are.”

The Houston rapper had a big viral moment a couple of years ago with “Beating Down Yo Block,” her breakout single which racked up nearly 30 million views on YouTube and over 35 million streams on Spotify. She carried that momentum through to 2023 with the Flo Milli collab “We Not Humpin’ (Remix)” and a tour with the Alabama native. In May this year, she released her debut album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die, again collaborating with Flo Milli.

Watch Monaleo’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Crying On Your Birthday” above.

