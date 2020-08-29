Joyner Lucas returns with a remix of Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” entitled “What’s Gucci” — a song that joins a long list of remixes by the Massachusetts-bred artist, including ones for 21 Savage’s “Bank Account” and Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.” In conjunction with the newly-released single, Lucas also said he would also soon release a remix of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s chart-topping hit, “WAP.”

Prior to the new remix, Lucas confirmed that his upcoming EP, Evolution, would arrive next month, on September 18. Lucas shared the cover to Evolution on his Instagram page, which depicts the face of a younger Lucas on his adult body. The EP would serve as his second release of the year following the album ADHD from March. After a slew of delays and pre-release singles, the album arrived with 18 songs and guest appearances from Logic, Young Thug, Fabolous, and more.

Aside from the album, another high point in the year came when Lucas shared a video for his ADHD track, “Will.” In it, Lucas celebrated Will Smith and his numerous acting roles over the last decade. The actor later joined Lucas on a remix of the track.

Listen to “What’s Gucci” above.

