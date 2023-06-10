City Girls have dropped their much-anticipated single, “Piñata,” just in time for the summer. Yung Miami and JT first previewed the song during their set at Rolling Loud in California back in March. Now, they are gearing up for the release of their third album, having released a two-pack of songs over the course of 24 hours.

Hours after dropping “I Need A Thug,” the girls surprise-released “Piñata.” On the song, the girls rap with some Spanish-inspired flair.

“I’m wet like agua / got him bussin’ like a choppa / P*ssy make him do the cha-cha / He wanna hit it like a piñata,” rap the girls on the chorus.

In an interview with Complex published earlier this week, the girls spilled the tea on their new era. While they have several playful hits in their cannon, Miami and JT are determined to deliver a classic with their third album.

“It’s just a perfection thing right now,” said JT. “I don’t want to put out nothing corny. I feel like we’ve been here too long, and I don’t even want to play how we used to. I want the music to be good and hit. It’s still p*ssy rap, like it’ll be fun, but much more elevated. It’s elevated p*ssy rap.”

You can listen to Piñata above.