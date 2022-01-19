Jucee Froot’s Bubbly ‘Belaire Bleu’ Video Toasts To The Good Life

Memphis’ own Jucee Froot is back with a new song touting her love for French wine company Luc Belaire, “Belaire Bleu.” The video for the new track sees Jucee surrounded by bottles of the titular line, which has apparently become all the rage among the upper echelons of hip-hop stardom — and, from there, everywhere else.

“I don’t need no chaser, baby, but I got the juice,” Jucee raps, showing the sort of confidence that lends weight to the words. The track, Jucee’s first of the year, is a strong kickoff to her 2022 campaign as she prepares the follow-up to her 2020 debut mixtape Black Sheep.

Because she made her debut just ahead of a pandemic, the rapid rise she might otherwise have was partially curtailed, but that didn’t stop her from making waves in the meantime. In addition to landing songs on the soundtracks of Birds Of Prey and Insecure and dropping her Grinch-themed video for “Christmas List,” she received the support of Memphis powerhouse Juicy J, whose support has been instrumental in the rise of other Bluff City favorites like NLE Choppa, as well as major stars like Megan Thee Stallion.

Watch Jucee Froot’s “Belaire Bleu” video above.

Jucee Froot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.