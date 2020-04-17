Jucee Froot Shares The Hard-Hitting Track ‘Eat Itself,’ Written For HBO’s ‘Insecure’

Each season, HBO’s hit show Insecure features a score from today’s hottest artists. For the series’ upcoming fourth iteration, lead actor Issa Rae is taking the reins and curating the show’s soundtrack. Each week, a track from a different artist will be released ahead of the new episode’s premiere. Rae leaned on rapper Jucee Froot to put her best foot forward for the Season 4 premiere. Jucee Froot responded with the irresistible track “Eat Itself.”

Written for the series, “Eat Itself” features Jucee Froot’s recognizable raunchy flow over a heavily-layered beat. Sampling Kingpin Skinny Pimp’s 1996 track “Lookin For The Chewin’,” Jucee Froot lays down her verses.

In a statement ahead of the track’s release, Issa Rae praised Jucee Froot and the other artists she worked for the soundtrack’s curation: “I absolutely love working on the music for Insecure and this season is no different. Not only did we continue to select songs that elevate our storytelling, but we also had artists and songwriters create original music for the season. The soundtrack is the perfect mix of some of my favorite songs from the season and I’m excited to share it with fans of the show.”

Atlantic Records President Kevin Weaver echoed Rae’s excitement, saying, “Issa Rae is a cultural icon, a unique tastemaker and a creator of tomorrow’s trends. We believe this series, and this new season of the show, are the perfect vehicle to support her musical vision to curate and A&R music from a diverse arsenal of incredibly special artists that speak so uniquely to the series she has created.”

Listen to “Eat Itself” above.

Insecure premieres 4/19 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.