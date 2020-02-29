Despite currently serving a 27-month sentence for weapons charges, Juelz Santana hasn’t let fans forget his presence. Earlier this month, Santana shared an introspective track in “23 And 1.” Letting his emotions pour out on wax, the song sees him reflecting on the many important things in life, including his son. Passing the halfway mark for his sentence, Santana keeps the music coming with his latest release alongside Dave East and his Dipset partner, Jim Jones.

Turning out his second single of the month, Santana droped his latest track, “Pink Eagle,” on Saturday. The track finds Santana on the complete opposite end of the spectrum compared to “23 And 1,” thanks to the track’s chopped production and boastful content. Taking the mic first, Dave East starts with lyrical attack of his own before stepping aside for Santana, who handles the song’s hook before getting into a verse of his own. Bringing things to a close, Jones fired off his own bars to bring the song to a fitting end. In posting the song on his Instagram, Jones shared his support for Juelz saying, “Free you till I see u.”

The track serves as Santana and Jones’ first collaboration since the two connected on “Still Dipset” from Jones’ 2018 album, Wasted Talent. Despite just reaching the halfway mark in his sentence, Santana’s wife, Kimberly “Kimbella” Vanderhee, has revealed that she expects the rapper to be home at some point this summer.