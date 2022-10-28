Music

Juice WRLD Overthinks On His New Posthumous Song ‘In My Head’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Since the tragic passing of Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known as world-dominating rapper Juice WRLD, in 2019, lots of posthumous music has come out (and a chunk of it was leaked, which his mother called out as “disrespectful“). This includes the album Fighting Demons, which saw him move into a more pop-punk direction with simpler melodies. A new song is out today, called “In My Head.”

“In My Head” has the texture of his beloved 2018 LP Goodbye & Good Riddance. It mixes vulnerability with catchy hooks in the signature Juice WRLD fashion that fans love him for. In a tired drawl, he repeats, “I’m stuck in my head too much / I’m stuck in my head.”

Juice’s former manager, Peter Jideonwo, shared earlier this year that he wanted to get the rapper in a video game. “We’ve been trying our hardest, and that’s also a work in progress,” he said in a video posted to social media. “It would be cool because everyone in Fortnite loves Juice and ‘Come And Go’ was a huge hit in Fortnite. I think it fits. So if y’all wanna go hit up Epic Games and Fortnite, y’all should definitely do that too.”

Listen to “In My Head” above.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×