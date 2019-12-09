The FBI Reportedly Confiscated 70 Pounds Of Marijuana From Juice WRLD’s Private Plane

Tragedy struck the hip-hop world over the weekend: Juice WRLD died at 21 years old after having a seizure in Chicago’s Midway Airport. Now it is being reported that a huge stash of marijuana was found on the private jet that Juice flew in on. TMZ reports law enforcement officials told them that the FBI confiscated 70 founds of weed from multiple suitcases on the plane.

Additionally, the publication notes that “several members of Juice’s team aboard the flight” said that Juice took “several unknown pills” before his seizure. Another associate reportedly also told law enforcement that Juice had a Percocet problem. A bottle of codeine cough syrup was also reportedly found on the plane. The official cause of death has yet to be determined, but an autopsy will be conducted today (December 9) by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Meanwhile, two members of Juice’s team — Chris Long and Henry Dean — were reportedly arrested for possession of handguns. Dean was reportedly released without bail, while Long was released after posting a $1,500 bond.

Juice, who just turned 21 on December 2, was in the midst of tremendous professional success. Earlier this year, his second album, Death Race For Love, became his first No. 1 album. In 2018, he earned his highest-charting single with “Lucid Dreams,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.