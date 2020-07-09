Juice WRLD And Marshmello Link Up For The Rock-Infused ‘Come & Go’

After a series of Juice WRLD songs that have been released in the months following his passing, the last rapper’s estate officially announced a posthumous album earlier this week. The album is quickly approaching, as it comes out tomorrow, July 10. Before that, though, there is one more preview of the record, a Marshmello collaboration titled “Come & Go.”

The song has been in the works for a while, as Juice previewed it on Twitter back in November of 2018. The track blends electronic and rock influences, and Juice repeats on the hook, “I don’t wanna ruin this one / This type of love don’t always come and go.”

Ahead of the track’s release, Marshmello shared a statement in which he appreciates the rapper’s talent and the time they spent together, writing, “[Juice WRLD] was one of the most talented people I have ever met. We were both constantly on the same page when it came to music and the time we spent together were some of the most exciting times I’ve ever had in my entire life. Watching you take breaks to do wheelies on your dirt bike and then come back and finish a whole song in one take was normal and to be able to be on this album with you and show the world what we made together means so much to me. You were a great person and I miss you everyday man. You will live forever through your music.”

Listen to “Come & Go” above.

Legends Never Die is out 7/10 via Interscope.