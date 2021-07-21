It’s been over a year and a half since Juice WRLD passed away as the result of a drug-induced seizure at Chicago Midway International Airport. Since then, faithful listeners will have another way to enjoy his work.

According to Deadline, an animated film that uses Juice WRLD’s music as inspiration is currently in the works. The movie is produced by Modern Magic, a media company created by Adam Rosenberg and Rodney Rothman. Its script will be written by Jaboukie Young-White, who currently serves as a correspondent on The Daily Show. John Janick, Steve Berman, and Tony Seyler (who appears on behalf of Interscope Records) are listed as executive producers, as are Carmela Wallace, Peter Jideonwo, and Lil Bibby, each of whom are a member of the rapper’s estate.

The news comes after Juice WRLD’s label, Interscope Records, revealed that three posthumous projects from the late rapper are on the way. The first will be a new EP, The Party Never Ends, which the label promised is “coming soon.” Jideonwo also revealed the project will feature Lil Uzi Vert and “a few other big people.”

