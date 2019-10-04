Fresh off being announced as a co-headliner for Rolling Loud Los Angeles Monday, Juice WRLD’s back with new content Friday. Thursday, Juice let fans know the video was coming via his Twitter account: “Dropping this tonight at 9pm (pst),” Juice says. “Shot by my brother (Cole Bennett); txt me at 713-999-6031 if you want me to txt you the link 30 mins before it drops.”

To start the video, Juice and Youngboy appear inside a square that maximizes onto the screen, appearing to jump at the viewer, as Juice starts the song by rapping the chorus. Then, the opening scene cuts away to Juice leaning on a fence with a cigarette spitting his verse. Throughout his verse, Juice daps up Youngboy, toys around on a four-wheeler ATV, and holds makes fast friends with a frog, all while waxing poetic about being a “Bandit,” pertaining to stealing away his current female friend. Youngboy joins the fun performing his guest verse in the video, where he pops a wheelie on the ATV right as he spits bars about doing just that in his verse. The video concludes with Juice shooting his lighter to the viewer as the credits roll.

Juice’s second solo album Death Race For Love, released in March, debuted atop the Billboard 200. Recently, Juice released the video to “Graduation” as well.