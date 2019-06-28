Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Three-Six Mafia legend Juicy J is back with a new single featuring two of the most exciting acts in rap right now.

Megan Thee Stallion and City Girls feature on the bombastic club banger “Three Point Stance.” With a collab between these four, you kind of already know what you’re getting into, but the song is still full of surprises. I think they set a record for the highest number of times “p*ssy” has ever been mentioned in a song, and they honestly deserve a special Grammy for that.

Juicy J and Megan have collaborated before, on her Fever track “Simon Says.” His most recent single, “Six Speed,” was released last month. Megan Thee Stallion’s debut studio album, Fever, also came out in May. City Girls released two albums, Girl Code and Period, in 2018.

It’s great to see Juicy J supporting up-and-coming female acts like Megan Thee Stallion and City Girls. Although they’re arguably not even “up-and-coming” at this point — they’ve arrived and they’re some of the best in the game. “Three Point Stance” shines with four times the star power, and it’s a fantastically fun club anthem.

Listen to Juicy J, Megan Thee Stallion, and City Girls’ new collab “Three Point Stance” above.