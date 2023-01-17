A Planned Juicy J Tribute Video Was Cut From Gangsta Boo’s Funeral After Some Technical Difficulties

Memphis rap icon Gangsta Boo was laid to rest this weekend. At her funeral Saturday (January 15), however, technical difficulties caused some video tributes from her bandmates and other prominent Southern rap personalities to be cut from the service. According to TMZ, the videos from Juicy J, Drink Champs cohost DJ EFN, and Yelawolf had to be nixed as the video files were unable to be played on the church’s projector. Instead, they can be viewed in full on TMZ.

In Juicy’s video, he says, “Rest in peace to the queen of Memphis… Prayers to the family, the friends, the fans… We lost a great one.” Meanwhile, Yelawolf’s video gets interrupted by a semi truck’s horn prompting him to joke that it’s Gangsta Boo herself, getting in one last jibe from beyond.

Although these names were absent from the service, one of Boo’s more recent collaborators — and arguable heir apparent — GloRilla was able to attend, telling reporters outside the church, “She’s still alive. You know what I’m saying? Big Memphis. We gonna keep representing. Long live Lola. Big Memphis. Let’s go!”

News of Gangsta Boo’s death was met with a wave of dismay from across the rap community. Collaborators such as Big Boi from Outkast, Latto, Missy Elliott, Monica, Project Pat, Run The Jewels, and her Three 6 Mafia bandmates all paid tribute on social media.