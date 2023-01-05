Run The Jewels Shares A Supercut Of Gangsta Boo Performances In Their Loving Tribute

The tributes to late Memphis rap icon Gangsta Boo continue to pour in after she was found dead at home this past Sunday (January 1) at the age of 43. The other surviving members of her group, Three 6 Mafia, posted tributes in the immediate wake of the announcement, while her “sister” within the group, La Chat, posted a tearful tribute earlier this week.

Today, a pair of her most recent collaborators shared their thoughts via Twitter. Run The Jewels, with whom Gangsta Boo collaborated on the 2015 track “Love Again (Akinyele Back)” and on their 2020 RTJ4 standout “Walking In The Snow,” wrote: “You were a force of nature, one of the illest ever, and we’re so grateful for the time we spent together.” Alongside a video of Boo performing alongside El-P and Killer Mike at various shows and festivals, they expressed gratitude, writing, “We love and miss you Lola! Thank you for everything. Rest Easy.”

You were a force of nature, one of the illest ever, and we’re so grateful for the time we spent together. We love and miss you Lola! Thank you for everything. Rest Easy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JNIP0HiLc0 — Run The Jewels (@runjewels) January 5, 2023

In addition to her work with Run The Jewels, Gangsta Boo appeared to be at the outset of a career resurgence in recent years. In 2020, she dropped a new single, “I’m Fresh,” which she performed late last year for UPROXX Sessions, and she passed the rap torch to breakout star GloRilla and Atlanta mainstay Latto on their Three 6-sampling club anthem “FTCU.”