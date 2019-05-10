Getty Image

In March, Justin Bieber announced that he would be taking a hiatus from recording music. The announcement seems to have lifted some sort of weight off the 25-year-old’s shoulders. In the ensuing months, the pop star has been more vocal on social media, made a high-profile guest appearance at Coachella, and proclaimed somewhat contradictorily that he would be releasing a new album soon.

On Thursday night, Bieber kept up his “hiatus” energy and released a new joint single with Ed Sheeran. The track is called “I Don’t Care” and is clearly making a case to be the song stuck in your head this summer. Like some Bieber and Sheeran’s best songs, the track is about feeling out of step with the outside world but finding comfort in that special someone.

“Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah / All the bad things disappear / And you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody / I can deal with the bad nights,” the pair sing.

The song and the sentiment are fitting for Bieber’s return to music. In a February cover story for Vogue, the pop star talked extensively about the depression he fell into following his last tour and how he found comfort in his relationship with his wife Hailey Bieber and his reinvigorated faith in God.

You can listen to “I Don’t Care” below: