This week will mark the official three-year anniversary of Justin Timberlake’s last album, Man Of The Woods. While three years might be a bit of a wait for fans to get a new album from their favorite artist, it’s nothing out of the ordinary for Timberlake. Only one time in his career has the singer taken less than four years to return with a new project. That could change this year if he decides to share a new full-length effort with his supporters, however, one he teased on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When asked if it was safe to say that there’s “going to be a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?” the singer confirmed the statement as true.

“Yeah, we can say that,” he replied. “There is a possibility. Let’s go with yes. I’ve been in and out of the studio working on stuff. I played you a few tunes.”

He also said that he hopes to work with Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott in the near future. With the two rappers working on albums of their own, the potential collaboration has an ample amount of landing spots to arrive on.

Last month, JT teamed up with Grammy-nominated singer Ant Clemons for their “Better Days” and a month after its release, the duo performed the song as a part of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

You can watch Timberlake share the album news in the video above.