It would appear Lovers & Friends Festival was a little hasty about announcing its 2024 lineup last week. Usher, Janet Jackson, and Backstreet Boys were unveiled as the headliners, but two other prominent artists have since disputed their names being listed on the lineup poster.

Last Thursday, January 25, Mary J. Blige wrote on her Instagram Story that her “inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later.” On Wednesday, January 31, Juvenile posted an Instagram Reel — and he was, um, much less cordial than Mary J.

“Here we go again, man,” he said. “These cats at Lovers & Friends — whoever in charge of Lovers & Friends, man, y’all doing bad business, man. Y’all done put my name on the flyer, and y’all know you ain’t sent me no deposit, ain’t sent me no bread or nothin’.”

The Cash Money Records rapper continued, “Keep on playing games — talking ’bout y’all gonna get back at me. Look, y’all playing games with the wrong mothaf*cka, man. If y’all gon’ book me, if y’all not gon’ book me, take my mothaf*ckin’ name off y’all flyer. I ain’t got no problem with that. I could do something else with my time. I ain’t trippin’, but don’t put my f*ckin’ name on y’all flyers if y’all know you ain’t paid me no money. That’s f*cked up.”

There’s not really a smooth way to transition out of that, but for those still interested in attending Lovers & Friends 2024 to see whichever artists will perform, the festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Find more information here.